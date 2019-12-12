PFAR Wreath Auction Rings In Holidays

The 28th annual Wreath Auction, hosted by the Pasadena-Foothills Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation, took place at Pasadena’s Parkway Grill on Sunday. The “Merry and Bright”-themed event welcomed 100 guests who filled the restaurant among handmade wreaths held for auction to benefit a collection of local charities. Chelby Crawford and Matt McIntyre served as the event’s co-chairs; other committee members included Kelley Brock, Hope de la Rosa, Todd Mangiafico, Deborah Maxson, Michelle McConville, Pamela McSweeny, Erik Okland, Hazel Perera, Jeromy Robert, Terry Shelton, Nathan Stark, Jaime Stoney and Shelley Wingate. The event, which rearranged the entire restaurant into a single event space, featured a silent auction and a live auction.