Police Find Man’s Body in Parking Structure

Police came across the body of a man dead inside a vehicle located in a downtown parking structure at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Burbank Police Department.

From the condition of the vehicle, it appeared that the man, who was in his 50s, was living in his car, said Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department via email. A parking control officer found the vehicle in the parking structure at 133 E. Orange Grove Ave., located between the Islands and Kabuki restaurants.

There were no signs of foul play, Green said.

A dog that was also found in the vehicle was taken to the Burbank Animal Shelter.

The man’s cause of death remains unknown, pending a determination by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

