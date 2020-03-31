Poly, Flintridge Prep, Maranatha, La Salle Athletes Earn All-CIF

The CIF Southern Section released its All-CIF soccer and girls’ water polo lists last week and they included athletes from Polytechnic, Flintridge Prep, Maranatha High School and La Salle College Preparatory.

Two members of the Poly boys’ soccer team were recognized after a memorable season. Aaron Tyler and Josh Calichman helped the Panthers (13-4-3 overall record) reach the Division 6 semifinals and made the All-CIF team. Poly recorded playoff victories over Temple City, Santa Monica Crossroads and Palmdale Aerospace Academy.

Girls’ water polo standout Talie Wilmans of Poly also earned All-CIF honors in Division 4. The Stanford-bound senior led the Panthers to a CIF-SS quarterfinals appearance.



The Flintridge Prep varsity girls’ water polo team finished as the CIF-SS Division 6 runner-up this year and had two All-CIF standouts on the squad. Natalie Kaplanyan and Makena Walklett earned spots on the first team after helping the team finish with an overall record of 18-12.

Three Flintridge Prep girls’ soccer players made the All-CIF Division 3 list after helping the Rebels reach the quarterfinals. Junior Makenna Dominguez, sophomore Kylie Oh and freshman Sage Shurman made the list and led the squad to a Prep League championship and an overall record of 23-2-1.

Summer Alsarraf was the lone Maranatha athlete to be recognized. The senior forward led the Minutemen with 17 goals and seven assists and helped the squad finish 9-9-3 on the season.

The La Salle varsity girls’ water polo team captured the CIF-SS Division 7 championship and sophomore star Savannah Robles earned a spot on the All-CIF first team. The Lancer helped her squad finish with an overall record of 13-12.

The All-CIF girls’ and boys’ basketball lists have not been released yet by the Southern Section and are expected to be posted on the website soon.