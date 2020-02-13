Poly, Flintridge Prep Students Cheer Their Teams

Host Polytechnic School got the better of Flintridge Prep in a recent varsity boys’ basketball game, defeating the Rebels, 54-34, in a meeting of Prep League rivals. Both teams went on to earn berths in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. The Panthers, who finished second in league play at 5-3, took a 21-4 overall record into a home matchup with Inglewood Morningside that was scheduled for Wednesday night, after The Outlook’s press deadline. Prep (12-13 overall), which finished third in league play with a 4-4 mark, was due to play on the road against Santa Ana Century on Wednesday night.