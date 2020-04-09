Portantino, First District PTA Partner to Hold Family Health Session

State Sen. Anthony Portantino and First District PTA are again partnering for an important public heath discussion.

On Saturday, Portantino and the PTA will be joined by four family therapists for a virtual Family Health Forum. The forum will provide strategies for families abiding by social distancing recommendations to better cope with the effects of COVID-19.

“I always approach my job from the perspective of being a dad. Families are coping with this unprecedented situation remarkably well. But, we have also seen a rise in tensions, calls to hotlines and struggles to maintain appropriate academic and social balances and health. It’s my hope that by having experts on the line answering your questions we can all work together to get through this crisis,” Portantino said in a statement.

Every family faces both unique and common challenges that necessitate a calm, strong and effective response to allow children to continue to thrive in their home life and education, the senator added.

The event will include Portantino, the First District PTA, local non-profits and marriage and family therapists answering questions and discussing how best to respond to this crisis.

“It’s consistent with our PTA mission to look out for the welfare of our entire school family community. We hope many parents, teachers, students and administrator can tune in,” added Diane Hyland, First District PTA president.

Portantino and First District have partnered on a series of Mental Health First Aide workshops. The Family Health Forum is a continuation of their collaboration. Participants are encouraged to submit questions to the panel prior to the forum.