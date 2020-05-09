Reynolds Selected Woman of Year By State Senator

Dr. Roberta Reynolds, a local resident who has served on the Burbank Board of Education since 2007 and recently completed her third term as its president, has been selected by state Sen. Anthony Portantino as the 25th State Senate District’s Woman of the Year, it has been announced.

Each year, the California Legislature recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding women during Women’s History Month. This year, the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds has previously served as PTSA president at Burbank High School, president of Burbank Council PTA, vice president of the First District PTA, and Reflections chairperson for First District PTA. Reynolds has been the recipient of a PTA Honorary Service Award from the Burbank High School PTSA, Burbank Council PTA, and First District PTA.

Reynolds is also a pharmacist and has been going to work every day during the pandemic as an essential part of our community’s medical response.

“Dr. Reynolds is a tireless advocate for the students in the BUSD and is a person who doesn’t seek recognition, which is why she was the perfect choice to represent the million residents of the 25th State Senate District,” Portantino said. “I had originally thought I should wait until after things quieted down but Roberta’s frontline work to help with COVID and the need to add a little bit of positive news made me want to do it now. Celebrating the remarkable career of a leader like Dr. Reynolds presented the perfect and appropriate way to celebrate the best of us during these trying times.”

Reynolds is currently the director of Outpatient Pharmacy Services at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, where she has worked as a pharmacist for the past 39 years.

A graduate of Burbank High School, Reynolds continued her education at California State University Northridge, where she earned a B.A. in chemistry, and at the University of Southern California, becoming a doctor of pharmacy. She also serves as an adjunct professor of Clinical Pharmacy at USC.

A lifelong Burbank resident with a long history of community leadership and advocacy, Reynolds resides with her husband, Brian Jorgensen, have two adult daughters, Stephanie Rollofson and Danielle Kuester, and three grandchildren: Wyatt Rollofson and Bryce and Dylan Kuester.

Reynolds is the founding president of the Burbank chapter of PFLAG (a nationwide organization formerly known as Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) and she has been a passionate advocate for equal rights for all individuals regardless of gender or orientation. She is also a founding board member of the Burbank-Burroughs Alumni Association.

“I am so proud to live in such a caring community and to serve on the Board of Education with such a dedicated group of colleagues and outstanding district staff,” Reynolds said. “I am very humbled by Sen. Portantino’s recognition. I try to just do my job and put our children’s well-being first. I love our Burbank school community and am honored to serve it to the best of my ability.”