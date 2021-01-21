Richard Cupp – Obituary

Richard Cupp

(1940-2020)

La Cañada Flintridge resident Richard “Dick” Cupp, 80, passed peacefully December 22, 2020 of Parkinson’s-related complications. Born May 16, 1940 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Armstrong) Cupp. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; son Andrew (Susannah), grandsons Alex and George; and daughter Cara. A kid at heart, Dick loved causing a commotion with his grandsons. He attended UCLA for undergrad and obtained his MBA at USC, joking that this allowed him to root for the “best” team in any given season.

He served as Chairman, President, CEO of several commercial and private banks before retiring after 50 years (specializing in “turnarounds” in his later career). Early on he headed a subsidiary of a U.S. bank in Brussels, Belgium (“just an Autobahn away from the Alps”) allowing the Cupp Family to share in various international adventures. The family also shared special memories of time spent in Sun Valley, Idaho. Dick had a passion for vintage cars and racing (he first drove in the Baja 1000 in 1966), driving at California race tracks in the “historic” category was tops on his favorite list. Rather than accepting defeat after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, he participated in “The Drive Toward a Cure” in 2017, raising funds for Parkinson’s research and patient care.

An optimist with a winning smile and quick wit, he was also a teller of “bad” jokes, often involving “bad” accents. Dick had a great knowledge of both the interesting and mundane. Our heartfelt gratitude to the Mikshull Family and caregivers at Dryden Gardens, Empress Hospice, caregivers Eric and Chris; also to Jody and Zack at Rock Steady Therapies. He will be missed.