Robert Oren Harker – Obituary

1934-2020

Bob passed away peacefully in his home in La Cañada following an extended illness on March 28, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, moved to Glendale when very young with his parents Orabelle and Percy Harker. The family home in Laguna was a vital part of Bob and his family’s life. His beloved ocean and sand were part of his DNA and it is there that we know he has returned to snorkel and enjoy.

Bob attended Glendale schools through his freshman year at the junior college. In his sophomore college year, he transferred to the University of New Mexico where he began a lifelong association with the “true gentlemen” of SAE.

A year later he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Pusan, Korea, and Tokyo, Japan, traveling as much as he could on leave through Asia, indulging in his favorite hobby of photography. Upon discharge, he entered Stanford University with the encouragement of his sister Nancy. They enjoyed being together on “The Farm” and again he affiliated with SAE and made lifelong friends.

After graduation, he joined the Trust Department of the Security 1st Nat’l Bank in Los Angeles. One year later he returned to Stanford, this time to enter law school. Again he moved into the SAE house and became house manager and liaison with the Dean of Men.

Bob met his wife Patricia Green through his sister and in 1961, with one year of law school still to be completed, they married in Glendale and moved to Palo Alto until graduation. Afterward Bob practiced the law in Los Angeles, Glendale and Pasadena.

Volunteering became a large part of Bob’s life. He was involved with La Cañada school’s Early Childhood Education, his children’s sports, and as a Commissioner in La Cañada Parks & Recreation, La Cañada Trails Council, Kiwanis Drug Alert, and Jonathon Clu. He joined the Ronald McDonald House family in 1982 and was majorly involved serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees as the Camp For Good Times was developed and the major House Expansion in Los Angeles was built.

In 1985 he had open heart surgery and again, after recovery, volunteered…with the Heart Institute at the Good Samaritan Hospital. His long association with the hospital Bioethics Committee lasted until his death.

Bob and Pat have three children: Susie Mc Clister (Kevin), John Robert Harker (Beth), and Kerry Harker and three grandchildren: Hayden Harker, Patrick Mc Clister and Megan McClister. Because of the coronavirus, the family will wait until we are all free to socialize and then will hold a gathering of thanksgiving for Bob and a celebration of his life.