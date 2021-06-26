Ronald M. Farina | Obituary

Ronald M. Farina

Ron Farina, former CEO of the La Cresenta Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, passed away on June 2nd in his home after a 4-year battle with cancer.

Ron was born and raised in Los Angeles and graduated from Cathedral High School. He went on to attend Cal State LA and enjoyed a 40-year career with the American Red Cross, spending the last 18 years serving the community of Glendale.

Ron is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter, Katherine Farina Ternan, his stepdaughters, Tera Leonard, Rachael Grey, Erin Baugher, 5 grandchildren and his sister, Rebecca Peterson.

The Funeral Mass will be held on August 12th, 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena.