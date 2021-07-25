Sage Glendale Senior Living Joins Chamber of Commerce

Dave Gumberg, Judee Kendall, Daniel Brotman, Elizabeth Whittington, Mayor Paula Devine, Patrick Dooley, Kathy Markarian

Sage Glendale Senior Living and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the opening of Sage Glendale.

“This is a long-awaited celebration for Sage as they had planned to open and celebrate near the beginning of the pandemic, which caused a delay for them,” said Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Judee Kendall. “This was an opportunity to welcome a beautiful new business to Glendale and share a social time with city council members, Glendale Chamber board members and ambassadors, the Sage team, and other community leaders.”

Among the attendees were Mayor Paula Devine, City Councilman Dan Brotman, Glendale Chamber Board Chair Jennifer Schultz Bertolet and Kendall, the chamber’s senior executive.

“I was really impressed with the city, the mayor and Chamber of Commerce; we received four commendations,” said Sage Glendale Executive Director Elizabeth Whittington. “I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I don’t think I’ve ever had such a passionate and compassionate team before. They make my job very easy.

“The food is outstanding. Our chef is five-star quality and our residents are really spoiled [by the meals they receive], and they deserve it. The fact that our residents’ families dine here speaks to how good [the food service] is.”

Sage Glendale is a stunning and contemporary five-story apartment building which offers 81 spacious studio and one-bedroom assisted living apartments, as well as 28 memory care studio apartments. It includes a first-class dining room, courtyards, bistro, movie theatre, game room, living, arts and music rooms. The resort-style environment also boasts an impressive grand foyer and waterfall.

“With the experience of our Health and Wellness director, executive chef and the artistic flair of our Life and Leisure director, our residents are assured that their days will be filled with great memories in the making, with compassionate care right when they need it. Our gracious and experienced staff awaits to make each individual resident experience meaningful. The dedication of our teams to keeping our residents healthy and cared for is foremost in our minds and hearts,” a Sage Glendale spokesperson said.

For more information or to schedule a personalized tour, call (818) 583-7823.

