Obituary | Sally Reid Samuelson June 1, 1926 – July 14, 2020

Sally Samuelson lived a long and wonderful life. Born in Salem, Oregon on June 1, 1926, only child of James Morton Reid and Sarah E. Reynolds, she made California her home at a young age. Moving to Long Beach as a child, she experienced the earthquake of 1933, and went onto to live in Los Angeles County for all the years thereafter. Sally lived in the hills of La Canada-Flintridge for more than 55 years with her husband, Jack Samuelson, before moving to Royal Oaks Manor, a senior community in Duarte. She was an active community and church member. She joined the La Canada Presbyterian Church in 1952 where she served as an elder, was responsible for family church dinners and knit hats and scarves for Operation Christmas Child.

Residing in Los Angeles, Sally graduated from Dorsey High School in 1944 and traveled, across town, to attend Occidental College (Class of ’48) where she received her bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and was an active member of the Delta Sorority. She met Jack, a fellow Math major, at Oxy and they were married in August, 1948. Sally continued her education at USC where she received a Masters and became an Algebra teacher before raising a family.

Married for nearly 72 years, family, faith and friends were at the center of Sally and Jack’s life. Sally spent her marriage supporting Jack in his business endeavors and caring for their family. Together, they built a family of 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, along with spouses, totaling 39. Always on the go, Sally was an active and energetic lady. She and Jack traveled the world, visiting over seventy countries during her lifetime, and loved their weekends at the beach and desert. She was an avid golfer and a loyal Dodger and USC fan; enjoyed bridge, reading and crossword puzzles. Known as “Mama Sally” to her family and friends, she took joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, celebrating holidays together and summers boogey boarding right along side them.

Sally Reid Samuelson, a strong and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed peacefully at home on July 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Survived by her husband Jack and sister-in-law Doris Samuelson, son Reid (Joyce) Samuelson, daughter Lisa (Chuck) Paugh, daughter Laura (Kevin) Murphy and son David (Michelle) Samuelson along with her eight grandchildren: Heather (Carl) Dene, Lauren (Patrick) Elliott, Todd (Palin) Samuelson, Holly (Matt) Krivos, Brad (Shannon) Paugh, Kayley (Tom) Danielson, Torre (Joe) Berro, Conor Murphy and thirteen great-grandchildren. She will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever. A private service commemorated her life and passing at Forest Lawn Glendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Housing, 5000 Edenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039.