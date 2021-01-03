Salvation Army Luncheon Honors Horne

Lew Horne

Lew Horne, president of CBRE Pacific Southwest, was recently honored at the Salvation Army’s Kettle Christmas Luncheon, which was broadcast live on Zoom from the L.A. Red Shield Community Center.

The 13th annual event, emceed by longtime KNBC-TV weatherman Fritz Coleman, raised more than $500,000 for the Salvation Army. In addition to being honored, Horne also was a featured speaker.

“Lew did a fantastic job with the speech he made at the luncheon,” said Robin Dunn of the Salvation Army. “He has a great heart for the homeless issue and the inner-city people who are in need.”

Horne leads CBRE’s strategic direction and performance of the firm’s advisory services business, which includes advisory and transaction services, asset services, capital markets, local project management and valuations. The Pacific Southwest region he oversees includes Southern California, Arizona and Hawaii.

“Mr. Horne is an active and well-respected leader in the Los Angeles community, regularly lending his voice, experience and time to help create meaningful solutions for a wide variety of business and social issues, including the complex challenges around homelessness,” a Salvation Army spokesperson said. “Mr. Horne is passionate about collaboration and actively promotes the integration of multiple disciplines to ensure well-conceived, strategic solutions for complex client assignments. This passion led him to become an early adopter and champion for workplace transformation, including workplace strategy, experience consulting, change management and occupancy management.”

Prior to his current role, Horne held a variety of leadership positions in the company, beginning as an industrial brokerage professional in 1984 and quickly becoming one of the top 3% of brokerage professionals company-wide. He has grown his career at CBRE for more than 30 years.

His other affiliations include serving as co-chair of the Central City Association’s Homelessness Initiative, past chairman and current board member of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp., and current board member of the L.A. Business Council, World Trade Corporation Los Angeles, Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Caruso Catholic Center Advisory Board.

Other honors he has received include the Constitutional Rights Foundation’s Man of the Year Award and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Spirit of Life Award, and he is a two-time recipient of CBRE’s Manager Innovation Award.

“The Salvation Army, more than any organization that I have worked with, is making a difference in our community and is truly on the front line of helping people,” Horne said. “They focus in three areas: prevention, intervention and integration. Their prevention team supports programs that include camps, sports programs, tutoring and education serving 2,300 people. Their intervention team executes programs that respond to people in crisis, including veterans, families and individuals, where they serve 2,200 people. Their integration programs provide permanent supportive housing and job placement serving more than 2,000 people a year.

“As long as there is the Salvation Army, there is no such thing as no place to go,” Horne added, referencing the organization’s slogan.

Natalie Bazarevitsch has known Horne for more than two decades, both as a professional colleague and as a friend. “Lew is not only a leader in the commercial real estate industry — innovative, a thought-leader, forward thinking — he has an all-encompassing approach to the world and its care,” she said. “Be it in the regions he leads or within his family and community, he puts people first, rallying all to move toward a better vision, a better world. Lew has an infectious enthusiasm; however, he does not just motivate, he inspires. He is empathetic, connecting with people and issues that face our individual lives and our communities.

“Lew exemplifies the best of the human spirit, incredibly generous with his time and genuine care,” Bazarevitsch added. “I am honored to call Lew a dear friend and esteemed colleague, grateful for inspiring me, our sons, and so many around us to be the best we can be and to give back in whatever way we can.”

According to the Salvation Army, its social services range from fighting human trafficking to providing arts programs to children in underserved communities. The organization has historically responded to changing social service needs, “meeting the homeless, the hungry and the forgotten where they are. Whether acting as a first responder in disaster relief, providing housing and programs for those affected by HIV and AIDS, or delivering housing and employment services to veterans, the Salvation Army is touching hundreds of thousands of lives every year.”