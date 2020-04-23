Sandra J. Goodspeed – Obituary

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Sandra Jeanne Goodspeed, devoted wife, mother of three children and grandmother of 11 grandchildren, passed away at the age of 84.

Sandra was born on July 3, 1935, in Long Beach, California, to Joseph and Ruth Landry. She married Dick Goodspeed in 1960 when they were both working for Lucky Stores of Southern California. They lived in Northern Virginia, Atlanta, Tampa and Northern California before returning to Southern California in 1994 and residing in La Cañada Flintridge.

She lived her life with quiet determination, boundless energy, efficiency and attention to detail, never seeking the spotlight or attention, and was well known for her loving smile. She learned to cook while working at her grandmother’s restaurant and later was renowned for planning and preparing amazing dinner parties. She loved decorating her home and looked forward to summers at their second home in Surfside, California, when her children and grandchildren would visit. She was an excellent golfer, softball player and dancer.

Sandra had a lifetime love of animals and wildlife, rescuing numerous animals throughout her life, and passed this love onto her children and grandchildren. She served on the boards of a number of animal rescue organizations, including the Lindsay Wildlife Museum in Walnut Creek, California, and the Pasadena Humane Society. Later this year, the Sandra J. Goodspeed Wildlife Center will open at the Pasadena Humane Society.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard E. Goodspeed; daughter Sandi Goodspeed Andrews (Dan); sons Steven Richard Goodspeed (Suzie) and Robert Scott Goodspeed (Karen); sister Linda Werts (Rich); and grandchildren Cameron, Kristina, Kathryn, Emily, William, Jessica, Andrew, Samantha, Mary, Ryan and Sydney. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Sandra’s life will take place later this year. The family requests any memorial gifts in Sandra’s name be made to the Pasadena Humane Society (pasadenahumane.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/give).