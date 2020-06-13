Scout Troop Makes Masks for Community

“A Scout is helpful” is one of the twelve points of the Scout Law. With a shortage of protective gear for front line health workers, first responders, and at-risk members of the community, Scout Troop 209 saw an opportunity to be helpful. From the idea of one parent, a group of Scout and parent volunteers began meeting via Zoom and figuring out sewing patterns, acquiring materials, and distributing production assignments for the group. According to Assistant Scoutmaster Chris Lucsik, approximately 500 masks have been delivered, including 300 delivered to the Burbank Police Department on Tuesday. In addition to the police department, masks have been provided to Burbank Temporary Aid Center, local senior groups and churches as a means of protecting at-risk individuals. A Scout is thrifty is another point of the Scout law and parents were resourceful in finding donations of fabric from numerous sources.

Troop 209 offers the Scouts BSA program to male and female youth and is sponsored by the First United Methodist Church on Glenoaks Boulevard.