Sharon Frances Musitelle, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, born June 12, 1943, graduated Mayfield H.S. Class of ’61. Journalism major, U.S.C. Married John “Terry” Musitelle (deceased). Sharon passed away peacefully Sept 1, 2020, and is survived by her loving children Frank Musitelle and Shelley Musitelle Bishop, and her grandchildren, Danielle, John Terris , Kiersten and Brady!

