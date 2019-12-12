SMHS Choirs Sing Holiday Favorites

San Marino High School Winter Choir Concert, “Winter’s Glow,” was held recently in the Oneonta Congregational Church. Guests heard from four choir ensembles: the Sirens Women’s Choir, the Apollo Men’s Chorus, the Concert Choir and the San Marino Chamber Choir. The program included many Christmas favorites, including traditional French carols, excerpts from Italian operas, as well as light-hearted tunes that put everyone in the holiday spirit. The SMHS choral groups are directed by Tammi Alderman.