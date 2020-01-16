SMHS Winter Formal Is Chill

There’s something noteworthy about the role that the “school dance” plays in the American high school experience. Movies such as “Grease” and “Napoleon Dynamite” are prime examples of the tradition. This past Saturday night, San Marino High School held its Winter Formal. Pasadena’s 122-year-old Castle Green provided an elegant and enchanting setting. The dance was organized by Associated Student Body President Ashley Wang and advisers Michelle Pauline and Courtney Rushing. It included a dessert bar, a karaoke setup, photo booth, games and, of course, the work of a rocking DJ.