Bears Edged in Opener; Burbank Advances By Forfeit

By Austin Green

Burbank Leader

Burroughs High School dropped its CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff opener, 5-4, at Temple City on Tuesday, as the host Rams edged the Bears in a hard-fought game.

With the game tied at 4-4 and a runner on third in the bottom of the sixth inning, Temple City got a two-out bloop single to fall into left field and take the lead for good.

Burroughs had a chance to tie it up in the top of the seventh when junior first baseman Isabella Scozzola doubled to put a runner in scoring position, but the Bears could not capitalize.

JBHS junior pitcher Kelsey Acosta allowed four earned runs in a complete-game effort in the circle.

Scozzola and junior outfielder Gigi Garcia had two hits each. Junior second baseman Olivia Kam doubled and drove in two runs. Freshman outfielder Phoebe Spangler had one hit and scored a run.

Burroughs concluded the season with an 11-10 overall record after having placed third place in the Pacific League with a 10-4 league record.

BURBANK WINS OPENER

After preparing to travel up the coast to play Cambria Coast Union, Burbank got to save some gas money when Coast Union backed out of the matchup on Tuesday, taking a forfeit which advanced the Bulldogs to the second round.

The game had originally been scheduled for Thursday, then moved to Wednesday to account for Coast Union’s graduation ceremony.

The reason for the forfeit was unclear.

After effectively receiving a first-round bye, Burbank will open its postseason by hosting Oxnard Santa Clara on Saturday.