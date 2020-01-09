Spirit Flows at Palm Crest Rallies

Palm Crest Elementary School recently held back-to-back spirit rallies for grades 1-3 and 4-6 and also paid respect to Founders Day honorees — those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference at PCR. Honorees included Lidia Camoosa, Chloris Turner, Joyce Mayne — who was out of town — Amy Tsai and Lara Berdahl. Students of the month were recognized for courage, and Kiwanis Club of La Cañada representatives Michael and Nancy Leininger extended Terrific Kids recognition to exceptional 6th-grade students. The Kiwanis program promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance.