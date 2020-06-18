Statement from Publisher, Charlie Plowman

A petition currently posted to Change.org that calls for the termination of a local police officer here in La Cañada Flintridge, falsely lists me — Charlie Plowman — as the originator of the petition. Neither I nor Outlook Newspapers have anything to do with this petition.

My attorney has contacted Change.org requesting that the petition be taken down, and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station has launched an investigation into this matter.

I wish to express my personal support for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station Officers and the work they do in our community.