Stephanie Shumny | Obituary

Stephanie Shumny passed away peacefully in her home in Glendale on April 7, 2021. She was 92.

Chased from her home as a young girl in Striy, Ukraine, Stephanie immigrated as a displaced person to America in 1947, learned English, and became a proud American citizen. Through hard work and a disciplined business focus, she built a solid platform for her family to fulfill her American dream. Sons Daniel, Roman and George; grandkids Natasha, Nicholas and Daniel, and their families could not be prouder of her legacy.

Service to be held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on April 27, 2021, at 12 noon.

