Sunset Canyon-Deer Canyon Dig to Begin

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works will begin operations to remove sediment and debris from the Sunset Canyon-Deer Canyon Debris Basin in Burbank with the goal of ensuring public safety and providing flood protection to downstream communities, according to the department.

Sediment hauling is scheduled to start on Aug. 27 and is expected to take approximately one week to complete. The work schedule may be extended if additional maintenance and clean-out activities are necessary.

Work will take place Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Saturdays as needed.

The hauling route from the basin goes down Country Club Drive to Olive Avenue, then onto the 5 Freeway.

County officials ask residents not to park vehicles or store materials on streets near the debris basin or on Country Club Drive. “No Parking” signs will be posted 48 hours before anticipated parking restrictions go into effect.

Hauling and maintenance activities are monitored by the county to ensure that the staff observes traffic and safety laws, according to the department.

Those with questions may contact Jonathan King, assistant area engineer, at (818) 896-0594 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or email JKing@pw.lacounty.gov.

