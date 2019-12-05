Thanksgiving Run Entrants Defy Rainy Weather

Local runners and residents donned jackets and ponchos on a chilly, rain-spattered Turkey Day morning to take part in the Community Center of La Canada Flintridge’s 26th annual Thanksgiving Run and Food Drive. LCF Mayor Leonard Pieroni and Community Center board President Ara Aslanian welcomed everyone, Andy Chidester served as master of ceremonies and DJ Leland Waters pumped up the music. Behind the scenes was Community Center program director Karen Stevenson. It had been 22 years since the event last experienced rain, and runners looked forward to dry weather next Thanksgiving.