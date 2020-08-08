Theodore (Ted) Charles Joneson II – Obituary

Theodore (Ted) Charles Joneson II passed away at his home in Burbank, California, early in the morning on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 68.

Ted was born May 29, 1952, in Great Lakes, Illinois, the eldest son of five children of Theodore Charles Joneson and Joyce Diane Nielsen. He was raised in the Chicago area and moved to California in 1968 and graduated from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in 1970. He married Cheryl Jo Wahl, on October 24, 1970, they bought a house in Burbank and together they raised one son.

Ted had multiple talents: mechanic, handyman, house builder, pool guy and racing crew. Through the years his interest included fishing, camping, riding his Quad, bike riding with the family, playing golf, racing both participant and watching NASCAR.

Ted enjoyed his extended family gatherings like: birthday parties, holidays, and family vacations including the Annual trips to Disneyland. In his leisure time he went to Car Shows with his son and the yearly trip to Hot August Nights in Reno. His grandchildren, Tucker and Madison, were an essential part of his life and enjoyed his time with them.

Ted’s career started in 1972 at Products Research and Chemical in Glendale. Through the years PRC was sold to many different companies, like Courtalds, Akzo, and finally in 1999 PPG. When PPG transferred the manufacture to Mojave in 1990’s, Ted commuted from Burbank. After 48 years of service, Ted retired on 6/30/2020 from PPG.

Ted is survived by his wife Cheryl, his son Ted C Joneson III, his daughter-in-law Angie (Petzoldt) Joneson, and two grandchildren, Tucker and Madison. Two sisters and two brothers, six sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law, many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ted Joneson and Joyce Joneson, his grandparents, his sister-in-law Tamara Wahl-Duprey, and brothers-in-law Timothy Wahl, David Cessna, and Larry Angel.

