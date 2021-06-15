Tinhorn Flats Evicted from Property

Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill has been evicted from its site by the property owner — the restaurant owner’s former wife — according to Burbank officials.

The city said in a news release that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department turned over possession of the building to the property owner, Isabelle Lepejian, today. The ex-wife of Tinhorn Flats owner Baret Lepejian, Isabelle filed an eviction notice against the controversial eatery in mid-May.

The city also said Isabelle Lepejian was granted a writ of possession, and was permitted to enter and occupy the property pursuant to that writ.

The announcement was a major blow to Tinhorn Flats, which has been embroiled in a legal battle with the city and L.A. County for months for issues stemming from its refusal to obey health orders prohibiting in-person dining in December, when coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were soaring.

Today, as statewide restrictions were lifted, the Burbank business remained behind a chain-link fence, which the city placed after declaring the restaurant unsafe because of its lack of electricity and use of generators.

A judge recently upheld a preliminary injunction against Tinhorn Flats prohibiting it from being operated, though the owner’s son — who runs the business as his father lives in Thailand — defied court orders by serving burgers from the restaurant before the fence was erected.