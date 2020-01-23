Tribune, Outlook to Combine Forces in Weekly Newspaper

The San Marino Tribune ownership has announced that the newspaper has been sold this week to Outlook Newspapers, the newspaper group that controls the San Marino Outlook. Andy and Carie Salter, who have owned the Tribune for more than four years, have sold the publication to Outlook Publisher Charlie Plowman. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The Salters have done a marvelous job over the past four years with their commitment to community journalism and covering this city,” Plowman said. “Their leadership and dedication over the years has shown how much they care about San Marino.

“We are going to keep the iconic name of the San Marino Tribune. It’s worth its weight in gold as this newspaper has been the fabric of the community for 97 years. Its brand speaks for itself.

“What readers will be seeing in the coming weeks and months is that we are combining the best assets of both newspapers,” Plowman continued. “Both publications have excellent writers to cover local events, write features, perform investigative reporting and highlight the community’s youth through their achievements in academics, athletics and the arts, and other accomplishments.

“The upcoming editions of the San Marino Tribune should be quite appealing to residents of the city. We believe that ‘Together We’re Better.’ I feel strongly that our readers will agree. We will focus on staying true to our mission and values.”

The Salters commented, “We have thoroughly enjoyed owning the Tribune and are grateful for our dedicated staff and the support we have received from the community as well as our subscribers and advertising partners. We believe the Tribune will be in good hands with Charlie and his team, who are excellent operators and have some interesting ideas regarding how to take the publication to the next level.”

The neighboring South Pasadena Review weekly newspaper was also included in the acquisition. The Outlook also continues to publish weekly newspapers in Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge. The Salters will continue to own and publish The Quarterly Magazine. This week’s issue of the Tribune will be the last issue published under the Salters’ ownership.