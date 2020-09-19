Two Motorists Booked in Pedestrian Death

Two Los Angeles men were arrested Thursday night after they collided while speeding through town and killed a man in his 60s.

According to Sgt. Christian Hauptmann with the Glendale Police Department, the collision happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Maple Street. The two men appeared to have been speeding north on Brand when the collision occurred.

According to Hauptmann, one of the motorists, a 32-year-old L.A. man, was speeding alongside a 27-year-old L.A. man when he tried to pass around a slower-moving vehicle in front of him.

While making the maneuver, the 32-year-old man collided with the 27-year-old’s vehicle, and both of their vehicles spun out of control and collided with a tree and an unoccupied truck parked nearby. One of their vehicles was overturned in the collision.

Additionally, the two motorists climbed out of their vehicles and began to fight, Hauptmann said, with the 32-year-old allegedly punching the other in the face. Hauptmann added that it was thus far unclear whether the two were deliberately racing or had becoming embroiled in road rage.

While smashing into the tree and truck, their vehicles also fatally struck a man in his 60s who was walking there, Hauptmann said. Responding officers attempted CPR on the man when they arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead when brought to a hospital.

Both men were arrested at the scene; the 32-year-old was found to be driving under the influence, Hauptmann said, and was arrested on suspiciion of vehicular manslaughter, DUI with bodily injury and reckless driving with bodily injury, while the 27-year-old was arrested on suspiciion of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving with bodily injury.