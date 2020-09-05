U.S. Grants $2.9 Million to Hollywood Burbank Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration this week awarded 28 grants totaling just over $105 million to airports throughout California, with the Hollywood Burbank Airport receiving about $2.9 million for taxiway and apron improvements.

Long Beach Airport was allotted the largest sum, $27.3 million, for taxiway construction and reconstruction projects.

Los Angeles International Airport received the third-largest grant among airports in California, $17.5 million, for residential noise mitigation measures.

Other Southland airports receiving funds include the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, which got nearly $1.3 million to install airfield guidance signs, runway lighting and navigational aids; and Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, which received $165,000 for zero-emissions vehicles/infrastructure.

In total, the DOT and FAA awarded 434 grants totaling about $1.2 billion to airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

Related