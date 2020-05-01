USC-VHH Hosts ‘Heathcare Heroes Shout-Out’

La Cañada Flintridge’s L.A. County firefighters, the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Department, Glendale Police Department and Glendale Fire Department were represented by more than 100 personnel during an emotional tribute that featured “Healthcare Heroes” representing USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital at two events last week. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the aptly-named “Healthcare Heroes Shout-Out” was essentially first responders honoring first responders last Wednesday afternoon during a “day shift” tribute, then again on Friday night for “night shift” workers.



Dozens of fire trucks, police and sheriff’s cars and representatives from the California Highway Patrol had their vehicles lined up in front of USC-VHH while hundreds of local citizens screamed their appreciation and honked their car horns in recognizing the healthcare workers, and seemingly also to thank law enforcement, parademics and firefighters. The event was viewed by attendees from hospital’s fourth-floor rooftop as well as the parking lot.

“It was an emotional moment to be part of the Healthcare Heroes Shout-Out,” said USC-VHH CEO Keith Hobbs. “To not only have the police, fire and sheriff’s all in attendance, but also the local community showing up in their cars and honking and waving signs of support was very humbling. It’s what this community does in times of need.”