Valentine Elementary Donates Pajamas to Children

Valentine Elementary School recently collected pajamas for needy children in the community on behalf of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Pajama Program.
Pajamas are distributed to foster care agencies, Head Start programs, shelters and group homes.
The Valentine community donated boxes full of new pajama sets for babies, toddlers and children.
Pajamas are distributed to foster care agencies, Head Start programs, shelters and group homes.
The Valentine community donated boxes full of new pajama sets for babies, toddlers and children.