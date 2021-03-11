Vicky Maxine LeGallienne | Obituary

(7/21/1939 – 2/6/2021)

Vicky Maxine LeGallienne, 81, beloved daughter, mother and grandmother, died of natural causes at Huntington Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Maxwell and Mary LeGallienne and Max, the pug. She is survived by her children and their spouses Glynda (Gus) Gomez, Curtis (Barbara) Booth, grandchildren Amanda Gomez, Ian Booth, Brittany (Patrick) McLeod, step-grandchildren Valerie and Marcos Galindo and Blue, her parakeet. She was laid to rest next to her parents at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, Georgia.