Virtual Home Tour to Benefit LCHS 7-12

While the format of this year’s La Cañada Spring Home Tour has shifted online, its mission will stay intact. Undeterred committee members, led by co-chairs Christine Chant and Suzanne Jensen, have reinvented this year’s event as a result of safer-at-home orders. They remain determined to carry on this 34-year-old tradition and La Cañada High School PTSA and 7/8 PTA’s biggest annual fundraiser.

“The money brought in by Home Tour tickets and sponsorships is crucial for the 2020-21 school year,” Chant said. “Our hope is that with the community’s support, we can still raise these funds, even during this period of social distancing. We want to continue making LCHS an amazing place of learning and growth for our students.”

This past year, proceeds were allocated toward valued programs, including the Wellness Center, science enrichment and all-school musical.

During the entire month of May, ticket holders can tune-in to this year’s Virtual Spring Home Tour to experience four specially chosen homes through videos capturing their unique architectural style and design.

“It’s an especially great opportunity for those who haven’t been to Home Tour before to join in, be inspired and take your mind off the news for a little while.” Jensen said. “The videos will feature VIP tour guides welcoming you into some incredible living spaces in La Cañada you would never otherwise get the chance to see. This year, we’re bringing Home Tour to you to enjoy with a glass of your favorite beverage or in your PJs!”

Brief descriptions of each of the homes is featured in this special issue of Outlook. Exclusive access to tour them online between May 1-31 will be provided by email to all ticket holders in advance. More information can be found at lacanadahometour.com, where tickets and family and business sponsorships are available through May 31.

LIVELY MODERN OASIS

Set on an expansive wooded lot in the Alta Canyada area, this Lively Modern Oasis is like no other in La Cañada Flintridge. Designed by architect James Coane and custom built in 2000, the current homeowners purchased the home in 2016 and it recently underwent an interior transformation with local interior designer Sara Ingrassia. A cohesive look was established throughout the home using colors from nature to connect the inside with the outside.

This 5,500-square-foot five-bedroom, seven-bath home is a work of art, inside and out. It would not be complete without a well-appointed entertainment room with pool table, screen projector, bar with kitchenette and half bath. A perfect space to host a Super Bowl party or more immediately help pass the time for this family while they “shelter at Home.”

Touring this home virtually is sure to bring you joy from the moment you enter the sunflower yellow dining room and move through the living space connected by wallpaper, lighting, furnishings and accessories in vibrant blues and yellows.

MID-CENTURY MODERN TREASURE

The “Circle House” – as it is affectionately called by its current owners – is a unique mid-century California home built in 1964 by Kraus Construction. The home was designed for Academy Award-nominated art director Walter Holscher and his wife, Marie, by well-known Southern California architect and La Cañada Flintridge resident Jack Simison.

Some of Simison’s best-known local projects are the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, featured in a 1964 Architectural Digest, the A.I.A. award-winning Flintridge Garden Center (now Armstrongs) and many other Foothill Boulevard mid-century modern landmarks. Jack’s wife, Sylvia, still resides in LCF and consulted current homeowners as to the original finishes, fixtures and design intent.

Setting this house apart from others is the bold circular organization of the structure. The house and outdoor lanai radiate around a central circular pool and the all-glass exterior circumference walls allow a remarkable scenic view of the valley and mountains.

In 2017, the nearly 4,000-square-foot home began an 18-month complete renovation with design and construction services by HartmanBaldwin. From new terrazzo floors to a new insulated roof, the renovation gave this mid-century treasure a contemporary makeover while honoring the original – and unique – design concept. With the renovation now complete, the Virtual La Cañada Spring Home Tour invites you inside to see this contemporary salute to classic California design and living style for yourself.

VIBRANT SPANISH MEDITERRANEAN

This meticulously upgraded, vibrant Spanish Mediterranean home has been thoughtfully designed and decorated. Nestled amongst the Deodars, it exudes peacefulness and exquisite style. It was custom built in 2000 and updated in 2018 by interior designer Alfredo Llamedo Sierra in collaboration with the homeowners’ personal style, collection of art, antiques and one-of-a-kind pieces.



The home features incredible artistry and attention to detail such as hand-painted stenciling and copper Moroccan plaster on the walls. Among the downstairs rooms are an ornate music room, the kitchen featuring a one-of-a-kind faucet, breakfast nook and cozy family room that draws you out to the beautifully designed backyard. Family and friends enjoy relaxing in the exquisite outdoor areas, from the sparkling pool to the covered BBQ area, to the award-winning three-tiered koi pond.

The personality of the homeowners is reflected in each of the rooms. Not only is it a truly exceptional work of art, but a warm and friendly sanctuary for this family. See it for yourself on the Virtual La Cañada Spring Home Tour.

CONTEMPORARY TRADITIONAL WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS

Situated on a hillside in La Cañada Flintridge, this stunning contemporary traditional estate has sweeping views of the mountains, twinkling city lights, and its own beautifully landscaped grounds from almost every room. This 9,500-square-foot home was originally built in 2003 and boasts every amenity to create a comfortable and inviting home for a family and their guests.

The main house includes five luxurious bedrooms suites – three include sitting rooms – 10 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a formal dining room, living room, game room and family room areas on both floors. The grounds are also home to a pool house with a kitchenette and bathroom that opens up to an outdoor kitchen patio, overlooking the pool and a charming two-bedroom guesthouse, also with amazing views.

The current homeowners transformed it with their personal style, antiques and unique art pieces collected from their travels around the world. The pool area was improved by extending the decking and creating privacy with thoughtfully selected native plants. The exquisite gardens include vegetables and herbs, many fruit trees, and a collection of hydrangeas.

The Virtual La Cañada Spring Home Tour welcomes you into this is a truly exceptional family home that exudes the best of California living and entertaining.

Photos by Stephanie Wiley