Soon, you’ll probably be done with your Netflix shows and seen all HGTV has to offer. How about tuning in to this year’s reinvented Virtual La Cañada Spring Home Tour? This annual fundraiser for La Cañada High School is going digital on May 1 — with tours of four beautiful local homes to enjoy, from the comfort of yours. Despite social distancing, we can still come together as a community for some spring fun and a welcome distraction. The funds raised are crucial to LCHS 7-12 in 2020-21. Visit lacanadahometour.com for tickets and sponsorships.