Worker Dies in Stabbing, Police Say; Suspect Arrested

A woman working at a local retirement home died on Friday after being stabbed by a man who used to work at the facility, police said, adding that a suspect was in custody.

Officers who were called to the Burbank Retirement Villa on Grismer Avenue at about 8 a.m. found a woman in her 20s who had suffered multiple stab wounds to her arms and neck, the Burbank Police Department said in a news release.

Police later found a man who matched a description of the attacker running from the area, the BPD said. He refused to comply with officers’ orders and swung a knife at them, the department added, but officers took him to the ground and arrested him. Police did not immediately identify the man or the woman.

Police recovered two knives from the suspect, whom witnesses identified as the assailant, the BPD said.

Burbank Fire Department paramedics took the woman to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, the BPD said. Police also said there is “no indication” that the incident was a random act of violence, adding that the woman and the suspect knew each other and that the latter was recently terminated from employment at the retirement home. The BPD did not provide additional information about them.

Lt. J.J. Puglisi said he was not aware of anyone besides the victim who was injured during the incident.

A representative at the retirement facility declined to comment.

The BPD said the suspect was booked on suspicion of murder with bail set at $2 million, and has a court date scheduled for Monday.

No further information was immediately available.