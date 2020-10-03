World Mission Society Church of God Hosts Food Drive

The World Mission Society Church of God recently hosted a food drive at 1817 W. Olive Ave. to support those effected by the coronavirus.

Volunteers collected dozens of donations, including canned and dry food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and paper products such as toilet paper and paper towels. The donations were packed up and delivered to the Burbank Temporary Aid Center for distribution to those suffering from financial hardships, especially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burbank City Council member Timothy Murphy showed appreciation to the volunteers during the event.

“Thanks a lot to the World Mission Society Church of God for helping the people who are hungry and hurting during this time. This is absolutely awesome. We had a great day out here. We collected a whole bunch of food, and it’s going to go to people who need it. Thank you,” said Murphy.

The organization has hosted more than 15,866 volunteer services in 120 countries worldwide to give courage and hope to neighbors in need. In addition, WMSCOG’s social services correspond to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. According to the United Nations Development Programme, the Sustainable Development Goals, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

For more information, visit english.watv.org.

Related