Berns Team Gives Back to Nonprofit Organizations

The Berns Team, which recently concluded its 100th transaction of the year, donated its commissions from that family’s home sale to be split between local nonprofit organizations. In all, a total of $51,000 was divided between 29 charities as the Berns Team — headed by Jason and Laura Berns — allowed clients and friends to vote for their favorite organizations to which the funds would go. The check presentation donations took place in a party-friendly atmosphere, which included food and beverages, at Keller Williams’ Pasadena office.