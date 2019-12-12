Posted on by Outlook Photos

Hillsides Benefits From Holiday Celebration

Jim and Jean Keatley with Ida and John Hitchcock

For many supporters of mental health provider and foster care organization Hillsides, the annual Holiday Celebration — hosted recently by the Hillsides Guild at the Parkway Grill — serves as the official kickoff of a joyful season. The event raises funds that allow the guild to support programs and spread community awareness about the needs of Hillsides’ children and their families. After a meal featuring filet mignon and crème brûlée napoleon, the evening was capped by a performance of holiday favorites by the renowned Citrus Singers from Citrus College.

