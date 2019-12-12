Hillsides Benefits From Holiday Celebration

For many supporters of mental health provider and foster care organization Hillsides, the annual Holiday Celebration — hosted recently by the Hillsides Guild at the Parkway Grill — serves as the official kickoff of a joyful season. The event raises funds that allow the guild to support programs and spread community awareness about the needs of Hillsides’ children and their families. After a meal featuring filet mignon and crème brûlée napoleon, the evening was capped by a performance of holiday favorites by the renowned Citrus Singers from Citrus College.