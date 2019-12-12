Pacific Clinics Toasts ‘Cocktails for a Cause’

Pacific Clinics and Foothill Restaurant supporters, staff and patrons joined recently to kick off “Cocktails for a Cause,” a monthlong fundraiser benefitting Pacific Clinics. Throughout the month of December, $3 of each handcrafted specialty cocktail and mocktail ordered — “B Kind” and “Give Hope” — will be donated to the local nonprofit.

“Each day, our organization makes a positive difference in the lives of those we serve,” said president and CEO Jim Balla. “We are grateful for community partners like owner Jimmy Christos and Foothill Restaurant for their support and commitment to the community.

Pacific Clinics serves more than 22,200 individuals annually who benefit from comprehensive mental health and supportive services.