Westridge Homecoming Honors Athletic Director Melanie Horn

After a homecoming day filled with reunions and sport, including past Westridge athletes taking on today’s players in soccer and basketball, current and alumnae families gathered to fete athletic director Melanie Horn’s 25 years of dedication to the Westridge Tigers. Following remarks from Head of School Elizabeth McGregor, Westridge trustee Akila Gibbs read a letter from her daughter Lauren ’02 — an Olympian and Westridge Athletic Hall of Fame inductee — and Quyen Mullin ’19. Then Horn was presented with an award recognizing her educational leadership, advocacy for sports at Westridge and for equal representation of female athletes everywhere, and exemplary commitment to girls’ education.